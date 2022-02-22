© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 22, 2022

Published February 22, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST
The Navajo Generating Station is seen near Page, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. The coal-fired power station closed its doors in 2019, but it's valuable transmission lines remain.
  • Carol Howe from the League of Women Voters of the Uncompaghre Valley talks about why they are convening a panel on election information with three area county clerks tomorrow at noon
  • KZMU's Justin Higginbottom reports on what's next for the Navajo Nation as the transition from coal to hydro power gets underway

KVNF Regional Newscast League of Women VotersCarol HoweCounty ClerksElection Conspiracies2022 ElectionKZMUJustin HigginbottomNavajo NationCoalHydropowerRMCRRocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionFossil Fuel Reporting Collaboration
