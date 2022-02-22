Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 22, 2022
Published February 22, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST
- Carol Howe from the League of Women Voters of the Uncompaghre Valley talks about why they are convening a panel on election information with three area county clerks tomorrow at noon
- KZMU's Justin Higginbottom reports on what's next for the Navajo Nation as the transition from coal to hydro power gets underway