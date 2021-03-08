KVNF Regional Newscast: March 8, 2021

- Planet Bluegrass announces plans for this year's Telluride Bluegrass Festival
- Delta County Sheriff's Department eyes takeover of historic Delta Library building
- Colorado lawmakers approve bill to spend tens of millions more on wildfire preparedness
- Water scarcity in the Colorado River Basin causes some states to rethink water law
- Law scholars argue for Indigenous knowledge to be admissible as court testimony
- KVNF's Kate Redmond speaks to Mayor Mary Bachran about tree removal in Paonia