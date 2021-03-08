Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 8, 2021

  • Planet Bluegrass announces plans for this year's Telluride Bluegrass Festival
  • Delta County Sheriff's Department eyes takeover of historic Delta Library building
  • Colorado lawmakers approve bill to spend tens of millions more on wildfire preparedness
  • Water scarcity in the Colorado River Basin causes some states to rethink water law
  • Law scholars argue for Indigenous knowledge to be admissible as court testimony
  • KVNF's Kate Redmond speaks to Mayor Mary Bachran about tree removal in Paonia

Credit Kate Redmond

  

