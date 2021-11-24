Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 24, 2021

By 2 hours ago
  • Denver Health CEO: System 'on the brink of collapse'
  • Public health leaders send letter to Governor requesting new mask mandate
  • Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies sees 600% rise in visitors 
  • Top of the Pines near Ridgway gains Dark Skies certification
  • Ski areas open: Crested Butte, Aspen, Snowmass, Powderhorn & Steamboat
  • MCSD school board will seat Eric Kelley as recount gets underway
  • Montrose County issues most home building permits since 2008
  • KSJD's Lucas Brady Woods: residents buy mobile home park, create co-op   

Residents purchased the Animas River View mobile home park from its corporate owner earlier this year. Now, they run it as a co-op.
Credit Lucas Brady Woods / KSJD

Tags: 
KSJD
Lucas Brady Woods
RMCR
rocky mountain community radio
SJN
Solutions Journalism Network
affordable housing
Affordable Housing Reporting Collaboration
Mobile Home Parks
Mobile Homes
Co-Op
Montrose County
Building Permits
MCSD
Montrose County School District
Eric Kelley
2021 Election
Crested Butte
aspen
Snowmass
Powderhorn
Steamboat
dark skies
Ridgway
Top of the Pines
Western Slope Food Bank
food bank
Food Insecurity
Hunger
Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies
Gov. Jared Polis
Mask Mandate
COVID-19
Vaccine Mandate
Denver Health
Mayor Michael Hancock
Denver

Related Content

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 23, 2021

By & Nov 23, 2021
Community Rebuilds

  • Front Range counties enact new indoor mask mandates
  • Delta County reports 95 percent of COVID dead were unvaccinated
  • Colorado Tourism Office helping 10 western slope communities promote stargazing
  • Kate Redmond reports bus driver shortage is impacting Delta County School District
  • KZMU's Justin Higginbottom shares story of organization in Moab that builds affordable housing while educating builders and providing more space for future homeowners

  