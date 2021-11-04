KVNF Regional Newscast: November 4, 2021

- Colorado Hospital Association activates tier three statewide hospital transfers
- Governor Polis blames unvaccinated adults with 'a death wish' for clogging hospitals
- Voters approved 4A in Nucla
- Palisade restoring banks of the Colorado River
- Bill to combat water speculation planned for 2022 legislative session
- Litigation to protect lynx successful
- Kate Redmond reports the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission heard from locals in Paonia & Glenwood Springs this week, while considering new fracking permits on public lands