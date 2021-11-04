Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 4, 2021

By & 2 hours ago
  • Colorado Hospital Association activates tier three statewide hospital transfers
  • Governor Polis blames unvaccinated adults with 'a death wish' for clogging hospitals
  • Voters approved 4A in Nucla
  • Palisade restoring banks of the Colorado River
  • Bill to combat water speculation planned for 2022 legislative session
  • Litigation to protect lynx successful
  • Kate Redmond reports the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission heard from locals in Paonia & Glenwood Springs this week, while considering new fracking permits on public lands

Credit Chad Reich

  

