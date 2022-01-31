KVNF Regional Newscast: January 31, 2022

Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
Paonia trustees are zeroing in on the water system for the town and surrounding mesas. Kate Redmond brings us a report from the town meeting earlier this week. Plus, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is determining whether companies need to commit more money upfront. Financial assurance - commonly known as a bond - guarantees the state can afford to clean up a well site if a company goes bankrupt or walks away. KVNF’s Chad Reich reports for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions.