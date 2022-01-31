© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 31, 2022

Published January 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST
WildGalsMarket.jpg
Julia Caulfield
/
KOTO
Wild Gals Market in Nucla
  • Retiring Congressman Ed Perlmutter (D-Arvada) endorses Brittany Pettersen (D-Lakewood) in Colorado's 7th Congressional District race to replace him
  • Main street closed in City of Delta this week for setup of test project to make downtown safer
  • Kate Redmond reports costs keep going up to move Delta Library out of the historic Carnegie building, into soon-to-be-renovated former City Market building

  • KOTO's Julia Caulfield reports on efforts to reimagine the economy in the Nucla area, after the local mine and power plant closed in 2017

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast2022 ElectionDeltaDelta LibraryDelta County Library DistrictDon SuppesDelta County CommissionersKOTOJulia CaulfieldNuclaRMCRRocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionFossil Fuel Reporting Collaboration
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
