KVNF Regional Newscast: February 15, 2022

Marijuana sales in 2021 set new record, according to Colorado Department of Revenue
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters drops out of re-election race, declares she's now running for Secretary of State
Republican Congressional candidate Marina Zimmerman denounces violent threats made by other conservatives against elected Democrats
Kate Redmond reports nearly two dozen bighorn sheep got helicopter rides last week, as part of a CPW effort to re-establish native species in their historic habitat
For Rocky Mountain Community Radio's series on fossil fuel transitions, Halle Zander reports on progress by utility cooperative Holy Cross Energy to provide 100 percent renewable energy to members by 2030
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
Last year, the town of Lake City canceled its annual Ice Climbing Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. As KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports, the event returned earlier this month. Plus, Delta High School students Kaya Wright and Alicea Manzanares share their podcast about a visit from Colorado Mesa University’s Rowdy Brass Band.