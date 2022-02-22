© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 22, 2022

Published February 22, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST
KZMU_Photo2generatingstation.jpg
Alex E. Proimos
/
Creative Commons
The Navajo Generating Station is seen near Page, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. The coal-fired power station closed its doors in 2019, but it's valuable transmission lines remain.
  • Carol Howe from the League of Women Voters of the Uncompaghre Valley talks about why they are convening a panel on election information with three area county clerks tomorrow at noon
  • KZMU's Justin Higginbottom reports on what's next for the Navajo Nation as the transition from coal to hydro power gets underway

KVNF Regional Newscast League of Women VotersCarol HoweCounty ClerksElection Conspiracies2022 ElectionKZMUJustin HigginbottomNavajo NationCoalHydropowerRMCRRocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionFossil Fuel Reporting Collaboration
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
