KVNF Regional Newscast: February 22, 2022

Governor Jared Polis called in to KVNF while kicking off his re-election campaign. Gavin Dahl asked him about crisis management, what he’s learned during a very challenging first term, and what he hopes to accomplish if voters give him another four years to run Colorado. Plus, Kate Redmond reports Delta County Citizen Report, a local nonprofit media outlet, is suing Delta County for failing to turn over records requested under the Colorado Open Records Act.

Listen • 8:10