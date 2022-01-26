KVNF Regional Newscast: January 26, 2022

A CenturyLink fiber line was damaged, knocking out cellular & Internet service to most of Ouray County and parts of San Miguel County, including emergency 911 calls for Tuesday afternoon and evening before being restored
Colorado has delivered 1.7 million free KN95 and surgical grade masks to 386 distribution points across the state
Delta County public information officer Darnell Place-Wise reports the COVID positivity rate is an "outrageously high 21.2%" as vaccine misinformation continues to spread as well
Delta Health board votes to place TABOR question on the ballot this May, to raise additional funds
Gavin Dahl reports Montrose County School District voted Tuesday to change the Montrose High School mascot from the Indians to the Red Hawks and Centennial Middle School’s mascot from the Braves to the Bears
KSJD's Lucas Brady Woods reports the Ute Mountain Ute tribe is turning to solar generation for members and infrastructure, and plans to generate power that can be sold to supplant lost revenues from fossil fuel production