KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 10, 2021

By 32 minutes ago
  • Winter Park ski resort becomes 11th Colorado ski resort facing COVID outbreak
  • Coalition seeks Wild & Scenic designation for Crystal River
  • Colorado legislators introduce bill to expand facilities available to women seeking abortions
  • Grand Junction Sentinel reporter Charles Ashby calls Kerry Donovan 'immediate frontrunner' in 2022 race to challenge Lauren Boebert
  • Governor Polis says the state's vaccine supply will increase this month
  • KOTO's Matt Hoisch reports on how Norwood residents are adapting to long-term drought

Credit Matt Bloom / KUNC

  

