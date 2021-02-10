KVNF Regional Newscast: February 10, 2021

- Winter Park ski resort becomes 11th Colorado ski resort facing COVID outbreak
- Coalition seeks Wild & Scenic designation for Crystal River
- Colorado legislators introduce bill to expand facilities available to women seeking abortions
- Grand Junction Sentinel reporter Charles Ashby calls Kerry Donovan 'immediate frontrunner' in 2022 race to challenge Lauren Boebert
- Governor Polis says the state's vaccine supply will increase this month
- KOTO's Matt Hoisch reports on how Norwood residents are adapting to long-term drought