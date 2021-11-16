Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 16, 2021

  • High Country News reports the National Park Service buried an internal study showing harassment
  • DMEA investigating targeted effort to access data on its internal network, pauses disconnections while online payments are disabled
  • Eric Kelley leads Montrose School Board race by 18 votes, so recount required unless Dawn Schieldt withdraws
  • Colorado Supreme Court approves new state legislative maps
  • Will Walkey reports for RMCR's affordable housing collab with Solutions Journalism on a new program in Big Sky, Montana paying property owners to rent to locals 

The unincorporated town of Big Sky, Montana has just 3,000 full-time residents but can host 10,000 visitors at a time during the busy season. There is limited space in the mountainous region to build workforce housing.
Credit Thachawadee.a / Shutterstock

