KVNF Regional Newscast: November 16, 2021

- High Country News reports the National Park Service buried an internal study showing harassment
- DMEA investigating targeted effort to access data on its internal network, pauses disconnections while online payments are disabled
- Eric Kelley leads Montrose School Board race by 18 votes, so recount required unless Dawn Schieldt withdraws
- Colorado Supreme Court approves new state legislative maps
- Will Walkey reports for RMCR's affordable housing collab with Solutions Journalism on a new program in Big Sky, Montana paying property owners to rent to locals