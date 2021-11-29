Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast: November 29, 2021

By & 5 minutes ago
  • Durango & Aspen tie for best citywide recycling programs in Colorado
  • Ouray County proposes piping water from Cow Creek to Ridgway Reservoir
  • Montrose High School students registered 40 new voters who turn 18 in 2022 as a class project
  • Kate Redmond reports the Town of Paonia held a public hearing on the 2022 budget last week
  • KSUT's Sarah Flower reports Durango hopes to ease its affordable housing crunch by purchasing a hotel and converting it into apartment units, for RMCR's Solutions Journalism collab

This Best Western hotel in Durango could become an affordable housing project, if the city's plan to buy it goes through.
Credit Stasia Lanier / KSUT

  

