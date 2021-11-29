KVNF Regional Newscast: November 29, 2021

- Durango & Aspen tie for best citywide recycling programs in Colorado
- Ouray County proposes piping water from Cow Creek to Ridgway Reservoir
- Montrose High School students registered 40 new voters who turn 18 in 2022 as a class project
- Kate Redmond reports the Town of Paonia held a public hearing on the 2022 budget last week
- KSUT's Sarah Flower reports Durango hopes to ease its affordable housing crunch by purchasing a hotel and converting it into apartment units, for RMCR's Solutions Journalism collab