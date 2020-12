Durango musician Cody Tinnin talks with KVNF about his upcoming solo album "Perennial" and shares several unreleased songs on this Talkin Music. Tinnin is one third of the bluegrass trio Stillhouse Junkies which is also based out of Durango, CO.



Need a bluegrass/country/folk fix? Check out Stillhouse Junkies Present: Sidecar - anĀ 8-part streaming concert series that starts December 19th, 2020.