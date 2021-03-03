Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 3, 2021

By 1 hour ago
  • As reportedly drunk Delta Sheriff's Deputy Kent Eddy was removed from a plane at Montrose Airport, he allegedly grabbed the security door and struck a flight attendant
  • Cedaredge completes marijuana ordinance, licenses will be $4-5k
  • Colorado Sun finds many nursing homes with high COVID death totals were cited for infection-control problems pre-pandemic
  • Plaindealer co-publisher Erin McIntyre comments on newspaper's motives in seeking personnel records from Ouray County
  • Long-awaited software upgrade will make state's online checkbook more accessible

Credit Scott Franz

