KVNF Regional Newscast: March 3, 2021

- As reportedly drunk Delta Sheriff's Deputy Kent Eddy was removed from a plane at Montrose Airport, he allegedly grabbed the security door and struck a flight attendant
- Cedaredge completes marijuana ordinance, licenses will be $4-5k
- Colorado Sun finds many nursing homes with high COVID death totals were cited for infection-control problems pre-pandemic
- Plaindealer co-publisher Erin McIntyre comments on newspaper's motives in seeking personnel records from Ouray County
- Long-awaited software upgrade will make state's online checkbook more accessible