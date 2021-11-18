Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 18, 2021

  • Lauren Boebert makes inflammatory comments on House floor as Paul Gosar is censured for posting a video of himself killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
  • AG Phil Weiser & DA Dan Rubinstein deny mistreatment of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during evidence search at her home
  • Peak Family Medicine in Montrose offering monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID patients to ease strain on hospital
  • Fewer hospital beds available in Colorado than at any other time in pandemic
  • KGNU's Lucy Haggard examines growth of accessory dwelling units in Boulder

Credit Kyle Green / Associated Press

